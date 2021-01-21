We are all deluged by the media regarding the violence Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. What I tire from is the allegation that there was not enough police presence to quell the uprising.
Where was the outcry regarding the behavior of the thousands of people that behaved like animals? Where was the outcry about destroying property that represents the people? Where was the outcry about people not taking responsibility for their actions?
It is always easier to blame the other guy. The bottom line is the people that invaded “the people’s house” were disrespectful of everything we stand for and ran away like cowards. I liken this to the outcry about the tragic death of Tamir Rice caused by Cleveland police, which was incessantly in the news (and still is). Where was his mother to prevent her son from playing with a gun that looked exactly like a real gun in the neighborhood?
Put the blame where it belongs. The behavior of those who intentionally caused a riot in the Capitol and the mother who let her son play in the neighborhood with a toy that looked just like a real gun, where gun violence is the source of much of the crime that exists in “the hood.”
Come on people, be real. Put the blame where it lies: The people who caused the destruction in Washington and the mother who let her son play outdoors in the neighborhood with a toy that looked like a real gun.
Roger Kramer
Shaker Heights