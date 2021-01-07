How can we express our joy and sorrow for others? Is a masked hug a dangerous exchange? Can we shake hands wishing congratulations?
We are cloistered in our homes – looking forward to the new year – when vaccines may improve our options – reducing the COVID virus effects – with safety our primary concern.
As we find our way through the pandemic – adapting to changes in our relationships – we are missing physical contact with others. Social existence requires multiple parameters – to reduce the COVID virus effects: keeping 6 feet away from others – wearing a mask for protection – visiting outside at a distance – bumping elbows a tolerated greeting.
Loneliness is becoming our daily norm – with Zoom visits unable to restore – goodbye hugs at the outside door.
Barbara Dowell
Gahanna