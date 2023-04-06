The definition of “pogrom” is “an organized massacre of a particular ethnic group, particularly Jews.” Many hundreds of thousands of innocent Jewish Russians, Poles and Ukranian men, women and children were the unfortunate victims of these massacres.

And for letter writer Paul Blumberg to compare Israel’s existential need to defend itself against “Palestinian” enemy combatants to the pogroms is a disgrace, and an insult to all those who needlessly perished as well as to the brave men and women of the IDF who risk their lives every day to protect the citizens of Israel. (“Why I am a Jew,” March 31)

I believe a letter of apology would be most appropriate.

Randall Diamond

Beachwood

