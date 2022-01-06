In response to the letter to the editor, “Evil forces of Trump must be stopped,” in the Dec. 10, 2021 issue of the Cleveland Jewish News, the following is a paraphrase of Andrew W. Grossman’s remark.

When Ilhan Omar suggests the Benjamins are buying Congress; says that Israel and the United States commit atrocities, equating them with Hamas, Afghanistan and the Taliban; downplays the terrorist actions of 9/11; blames the U.S. for the mess in Venezuela and terrorism elsewhere; states that the U.S., among others “has contributed to the rise of the radicalization and the rise of terrorist acts,” she means it, no matter how many times she apologizes – or doesn’t.

Did the letter writer read the article facing his letter?

Chaya Tabak

Cleveland Heights

