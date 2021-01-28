Please don’t mention U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman in the same sentence (“Brown seeks Trump’s removal, Portman to examine security failures,” Jan. 15).
No criticism of Cleveland Jewish News Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman’s article, however Brown has always seen issues in a logical and honest light, whereas Portman has not. Portman has never taken the lead on important issues and has failed over and over again to take a firm and timely position on issues concerning the behavior and decisions of former President Donald Trump.
I have emailed, called and snail mailed Portman almost daily for the last year, taking him to task over his inaction. I am sending CJN Columnist Regina Brett’s article, “Blood on Trump’s hands...” to Portman because she has brilliantly laid out the evidence needed to impeach the former president and, equally as important, to keep him from enjoying the perks of a retired president and from ever running for a federal position again.
Though it was written before the magnificent inauguration events, the basic truths of culpability are there, just in case he doesn’t believe them. Thank you to Brett. I urge others to express their opinions to Portman or if you don’t agree with me, tell him. Email him at portman.senate.gov.
Iris November
Beachwood