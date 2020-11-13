This is being typed on Monday, Nov. 9, not quite a week after the election, but several days after the voters, 74 million of them, chose former Vice President Joe Biden as president-elect.
As of this date, three Republican senators have extended congratulations to Biden, none of whom represent Ohio. C’mon Sen. Portman, be a mensch and don’t act like the guy who doesn’t want to leave the White House. Electoral college votes, not popular votes, were good enough for him in 2016, why not now?
Marvin Gissser
Mayfield Heights