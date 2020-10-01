The announcement that the Values-in-Action Foundation will honor Sen. Rob Portman, among others, with its Celebration of Goodness Honor raised a basic question in my mind. (“Virtual Celebration of Goodness to honor Ohioans,” Sept. 4)
What has this Trump sycophantic representative done insofar as “goodness” is concerned, unless keeping silent on the chaos being wrought by the present administration counts as “goodness.” Not once, to the best of my knowledge, has he raised his voice in dissent or to even question – in the cause of “goodness” any of the negative “non-goodness” ideas that spew from the nation’s leader.
I would respect his so-called “goodness” a great deal more if he would speak out, although I will give him credit for some goodness for his coming out for gay marriage when he learned his son was gay. But that was seven years ago. Where has the “goodness” been since then?
Marvin Gisser
Mayfield Heights