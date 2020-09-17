Is describing some countries sh--hole countries helpful? Some may answer: well the swamp was drained, however a cesspool and sewer septic system was created.
Is POTUS a good role model for children? Maybe for psycho-sociopaths. Evidence: Read “Jesus In The White House: Make Humanity Great Again,” by Gina Messina Ursuline College, feminismandreligion.com and “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President,” by Dr. Brandy Lee, and the Yale Conference “Duty to Warn.”
As POTUS said: We won with the poorly educated, I love the poorly educated. P.T. Barnum: There’s a sucker (loser) born every minute. POTUS could not pass a high school American government final exam, eighth-grade reading test or 60 of the 100 questions that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services may ask anyone seeking to become a naturalized U.S. citizen.
Did H.L. Mencken have the answer? Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard. As democracy is perfected, the office of the president represents more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their hearts desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron. High I.Q.? (intelligence quotient, imbecile or idiot?). Didn’t Rex Tillerson and John Kelly say something similar?
David Hancock
Chester Township