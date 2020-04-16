I believe all conservatives and Republicans should return their unemployment insurance benefits checks to the U.S. Department of Labor. Its unemployment insurance benefits program is a joint state and federal government program, and most of today’s conservatives and Republicans want to cut spending on the federal government social programs that help the middle and lower classes.
What they should do is what former President Ronald Reagan and conservatives have been telling needy Americans to do more and more since 1980.
Practice a novel idea and help yourself. Get help from your family and friends. Get help from charities. Get help from your church. Practice what you constantly preach. Get your hands off my wallet and out of my pockets. Stop sucking on the taxpayer’s teat. Why should I have to subsidize you?
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.