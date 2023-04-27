On Sunday, April 16, my family and I had the privilege of attending a commemoration of 50 continuous years of Holocaust education at Cleveland Heights High School. The event, planned by Cleveland Heights High School educator Mark Sack, was a huge success and immensely important, especially in light of today’s world of growing antisemitism.
My years of teaching at Heights High, especially as one of the Lessons of the Holocaust instructors, were filled with incredible joy and satisfaction, in large part due to the supportive and forward-thinking school community in the Heights. My heartfelt thanks to the parents, the administrators, the awesome students who continue to believe that Holocaust education is important, and development consultant Abbie Sender, fellow Holocaust educators, Leatrice Rabinsky (of blessed memory), Sol Factor and Mark Sack, who have worked and continue to work to ensure that we never forget.
Adrienne Yelsky
University Heights