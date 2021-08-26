I would like to compliment the Temple Israel Ner Tamid reopening committee for providing the best possible choices for the High Holy Day services. Congregants can attend services indoors with a mask.
Alternatively, one can choose to attend outdoors on the new patio, socially distanced, under a tent with a monitor, with or without a mask. Those unable or not wanting either of those options may stream the services at home.
L’Shana tova to all the readers of the Cleveland Jewish News.
Erika Gold
Beachwood