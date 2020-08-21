If you recall, I championed Kamala Harris in her presidential bid in the debates last year. I told you she was married to a Jew, Douglas Emhoff, who met her on a blind date in San Francisco, arranged by friends. They married in 2014 – Harris’ sister Maya officiated – and smashed a glass to honor Emhoff’s Jewish custom.
Emhoff is an attorney with offices in New York and San Francisco. The couple share in bringing up two daughters from Emhoff’s first marriage. Harris has been picked as Joe Biden’s running mate on the Democratic ticket.
Stan Priesand
Willoughby