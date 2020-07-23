To my friend, David Munitz, and other ardent Donald Trump supporters, I submit the following statements/tweets by our president about the coronavirus and a public health epidemic that affects all of us regardless of our politics (“Where’s the balance?” July 17):
“It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle – it will disappear.”
“Coronavirus numbers are looking much better, going down almost everywhere,” and cases are “coming way down.”
“99% of COVID-19 cases are totally harmless.”
Really? It’s going to disappear like “a fart in the wind” to quote the warden in my favorite movie, “The Shawshank Redemption.” Is this someone the American people can believe and trust to lead us out of this crisis?
Stewart Hoicowitz
Lyndhurst