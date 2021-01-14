I am beyond shocked that in the interest of the First Amendment value of freedom of speech, the Cleveland Jewish News has totally abdicated the role of the media. Now more than ever, the press must commit to publishing the truth and opinions based on facts. That after the Capitol riot of Jan. 6 the CJN printed Joel Weiner’s letter (“Where is election integrity?” Jan. 8) is not just an error of editorial judgment, it betrays the sacred trust the public puts in the press. There is no election fraud. That is the big lie. Shame on the CJN for allowing this lie to be perpetuated, even on its opinion pages.
Francine M. Gordon
Beachwood