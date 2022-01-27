As a pro-Israel, pro-peace supporter and a proponent of U.S. Rep. Andy Levin’s, D-Mich., recent Two-State Solution Act (H.R. 5344), I resent JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin’s reference to the representative as anti-Israel (“What’s a greater threat – Iran or voter integrity laws?,” Dec. 30). As one of the 60% of American Jews who support Israel and a two-state solution, (July 2021 GBAO survey), I laud Levin and the 38 House Democrats who have co-sponsored this critical legislation. It is anything but anti-Israel.
The act empowers the U.S. government to push back on harmful activities by the Israeli settlement movement and Palestinian activities that jeopardize the country’s future prospects for peace. Some of the steps it promotes include:
• Affirming that settlements are a violation of international law.
• Supporting full U.S. security assistance to Israel at current levels while ensuring that such funds cannot be used to deepen occupation and expand settlements in the West Bank.
• Reversing harmful former President Donald Trump administration policies that eliminated the distinction between products made in Israel proper and those in the illegal West Bank settlements.
• Promoting key provisions to successful peace building diplomacy, such as reopening the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem and the Palestinian mission in Washington D.C.
• Calling on the Palestinian Authority to reform its harmful and controversial program of payments to the families of prisoners.
On the whole, it is designed to turn support for peace from mere rhetoric into tangible, serious action. Since when is pro peace anti-Israel?
Leslie Resnik
J Street Cleveland
Orange