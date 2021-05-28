Avidan Cover states he has “close ties to Israel” and Ori Yehudai, “an Israeli native,” calls Israel, “an occupying power,” stating “Palestinians are also Israeli citizens, although they don’t enjoy the full benefits of Jewish Israeli citizens … they also aspire for integration into Israeli society.” (“Just an urgent need to stop the violence,” May 21)
How is it these professors appear not to have seen what I have on numerous visits to Israel? I continually witness integration of Israeli Arabs into everyday Israeli society: swimming at community pools; working side-by-side in a variety of workplaces; eating in restaurants; vacationing; receiving top-notch free medical care in Israeli hospitals, etc. Israel has repeatedly offered a two-state solution, even taking the significant step in 2005 leaving Gaza with a fully functioning greenhouse industry only to be destroyed by Palestinians within 24 hours.
The Palestinian occupation is not by Israel, but by Hamas, Hezbollah and the corrupt Palestinian Authority officials. These entities are responsible for diverting millions in humanitarian aid. They decide to impose deplorable living conditions versus lift people from poverty; build terrorist tunnels deliberately under their own civilian neighborhoods as human shields to launch weapons, kidnap and indiscriminately murder Israelis – Jewish, Muslim, Christian and Druze – versus building infrastructure; formally indoctrinate their children to hate and kill versus implement peaceful educational curricula; and to use for officials’ own political gain as they don’t live in deplorable conditions like their constituents.
Absolutely there is “an urgent need to stop the violence.” However, it is unachievable when those truly occupying Palestinians are not held accountable.
Sheri Sax
University Heights