Keep the progressive infestation out of the White House. President Donald Trump has issues, but the immoral Progressives will destroy America.

This election is more than a decision between a rude president versus a senile hand-puppet of the hate-mongering Progressives. Voters have to decide if they are for legal immigrants or illegal aliens, Judaic values or LGBTQ perversions, self-control or more drug users. Will America allow the Progressives to force their anti-male (sexist) anti-white (racist), anti-Semitic agenda to take over? Will AOC (U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and the others be allowed to continue attacking Israel and Judaism? Will their Antifa storm-troopers bring a new Kristallnacht?

It is time to stand by Jewish values from the Torah and defeat the leftist vermin.

Norman Samuels

Lyndhurst

