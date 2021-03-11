There are many emotions surrounding the Pepper Pike zoning variance application for the Ursuline Sisters’ property that has caused people to have lost sight of many facts. Although I, too, am emotionally invested in this project as my son hopes to move into the proposed homes, I want to focus on several facts.
The land Medina Creative Housing has leased from the Sisters is part of a large parcel in a U-2 zoning district. Pepper Pike’s zoning code limits U-2 uses to day schools, libraries, places of worship, clubhouses and municipal buildings. Although the Sisters could construct a massive building for one of these uses, they want to satisfy a community need aligning with their mission by leasing that land to MCH for high quality, independent housing with supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Some Pepper Pike residents have claimed the cluster housing would alter the large-lot, single-family character of the community. However, Pepper Pike has included a diversity of lot sizes and housing types since the voters approved reduced-lot-size zoning for Sterling Lakes and added a townhouse class to its zoning code.
The Ursuline motherhouse is deemed by the code a pre-existing, nonconforming use. MCH has asked the planning commission to extend that multi-family, nonconforming use to include its housing. MCH must request a variance, not rezoning since the code doesn’t have any district permitting the planned use. The code requires the planning commission, not the voters, to vote on a variance application.
Trudy Stearns
Lyndhurst