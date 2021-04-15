Recent letters to the Cleveland Jewish News expressed support for the Creative Living project that would provide housing for individuals with disabilities. Readers may be left with the impression that Pepper Pike zoning laws and community prejudice are the primary barriers to the project moving forward.
The majority of public comments at a recent city planning commission meeting focused on the environmental and aesthetic impact of the project. The last few years have seen developments west of Ursuline College’s campus replace natural woodlands with both family and apartment-type housing. Visible changes to the landscape were accompanied by increased storm-water flooding on adjacent streets and properties. Residents are opposed to continued destruction of undeveloped land anywhere in Pepper Pike, and the precedent set if the current proposal is approved.
Fortunately, these concerns may be addressed by the project’s partners. An alternate location is available on the eastern side of the Ursuline Sister’s property, already cleared of trees and available for development. A revised proposal siting the Creative Housing project in this area would be met with less resistance from Pepper Pike’s residents.
Bal tashchit (literally “do not destroy”) is the Judaic principle frequently applied to preserving the environment. Compassion for those who need help and environmentalism are shared values of both Jews and Christians.
Progress on this project rests in the hands of the Ursuline Sisters.
Paul Geis
Pepper Pike