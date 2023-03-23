The mass protests in Israel are about more than Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to weaken their Supreme Court and other democratic institutions. It is about the future of the state. More than 300,000 citizens demonstrated across Israel for the 10th week in a row against. Two-hundred-thousand in Tel Aviv, 50,000 in Haifa, 10,000 in Beersheba, 10,000 in Jerusalem and 5,000 in Ashdod. Thousands more in other cities.
The technology revolution in Israel has brought prosperity to the country, primarily in the large cities, and it has begun to spread to every corner of the country, But still, many have not received its benefit, especially those that are more focused on preserving their fundamental religiosity or Zionistic inspired territorial expansion into the west bank.
The technology sector relies on investment from the United States and other western countries. Their boards and management in the west have a responsibility to invest in stable countries with liberal democratic values, and a functional legal system. They look at the threat to Israel from within and are reassessing their investment options. It has been reported that $5 billion has already left Israel. Others in the tech sector can work as easily in the U.S. and Europe as in Israel.
However, as sectors of society, that may support autocracy begins to benefit from the technology revolution in Israel, they too may become supporters of a liberal democracy. Therefore, one should not assume that population that seeks to turn Israel away from a liberal democracy, will prevail, in the end.
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights