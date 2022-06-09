While reading the article on Roe v. Wade in the May 13 edition of the Cleveland Jewish News (“Some Jewish perspective: Implications of overturning Roe v. Wade”), I was surprised to see a picture and comments from my fraternity brother, Dr. David Burkons.
David and I are fraternity brothers from Nu Chapter of Zeta Beta Tau at The Ohio State University during the 1960s. I remember David as being an outstanding student that always wanted to be a doctor like his father. I am very glad to see he accomplished his goal. Sorry to read the overturning of Roe v. Wade will cause him to close his clinics that are so urgently needed.
Howard Burnett
Houston