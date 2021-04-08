I am writing to you as a very concerned citizen of Pepper Pike, who fully and deeply supports the Creative Living at Ursuline Sisters’ project. I am hoping that this letter helps to encourage you to pass the necessary zoning variance needed to propel forward this most progressive and worthwhile venture.
I am a lifelong resident of Pepper Pike. I attended the Orange schools, from kindergarten through 12th grade. My husband and I decided to return to this community to raise our three girls here and benefit from the same wonderful school district and community resources. We are proud of the exposure and messages of diversity that are experienced and promoted in Pepper Pike.
Why would we as a community choose not to include young adults with physical or cognitive disabilities as residents, especially those young people whom we have raised and educated in our schools? By not being an inclusive community, what kind of message will we be sending to these young adults, their families and outsiders? My values include embracing all people and giving everyone an opportunity to live an independent and productive life. I personally do not want to live in a community that values a standard of hypocrisy and exclusion when dealing with its residents.
I hope that with this project, we can establish a special living environment that we can be proud of in Pepper Pike. Let us be pioneers of inclusion and diversity.
Cherie Kravitz Dubyak
Pepper Pike