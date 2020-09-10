I read Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Regina Brett’s column on the murder-suicide in Shaker Heights. It hits close to home. My grandson went to school with Graham, the 15-year-old son who was killed.
I am a psychologist and have been in practice for over 40 years. I have seen many, many people with depression and there is an important distinction to be made. People with depression do not go around shooting themselves and their family members very often.
I gave this as a reassurance to my grandson. There has to be some other mental disorder operating for this to happen. I do not want people who are depressed or people who have family members who are depressed to be frightened that this could happen to them. It has to be stressed that this is not an ordinary consequence of depression.
By the time depression gets to this level there would be awareness by people around the depressed person that something was very wrong. And again, there has to be something more than depression. This is more likely to be the result of a thought disorder of some kind with auditory hallucinations. I am not trying to diagnose this man postmortem, but I think the reassurance about depression needs to be made.
The other point, which you did make strongly, is that there is help for this condition. It is not hopeless. There are many resources out there and it never has to reach this level.
Deborah L. Ross
Beachwood