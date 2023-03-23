JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin’s screed on “school choice” should have been paired with an opinion piece explaining the benefits that well-funded public education has for the general community and for Jewish Americans. (“School choice provides path to halt woke indoctrination,” March 17)
States adopted systems of publicly funded “common schools” because they recognized that publicly funded and supervised education was the key to a literate, civically committed and productive citizenry. Public education made a critical difference for us, our parents, and some of our grandparents. Public schools remain the best place to assure that members of our diverse society begin to build relationships with each other, as well as learning basic history, and the skills of asking good questions, testing the validity of assumptions and arguments, communicating effectively in writing and orally, computing skills and logical thinking.
No legislation is needed to allow parents to choose not to have their children attend public schools. Funding designated for public education should be increased, not further diluted by allowing parents to take public money to private schools. In addition, recent reports remind us that private schools have no obligation to teach students basic skills (for example, the reporting on certain Chasidic schools in New York), and they are free to provide noxious instruction (for example, the Nazi curriculum of one Ohio home school network).
I don’t understand why Tobin is fearful of children learning accurate American history, or why the ideas of equity and inclusion disturb him so deeply. Those who want to choose a more selective education can do so. But that should not be a publicly funded option.
Deborah A. Coleman
Shaker Heights