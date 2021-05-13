Thank you for the sensitive and well-written article regarding Yossi Kohn, z”l, the young man from Cleveland Heights killed in Meron.
What I don’t understand though is why the editor felt the need to label colleagues carrying his body as “ultra-Orthodox men.” What is the point of labeling them so?
“Young men” or “colleagues” would have been just as informative. How does the editor even know the level of Orthodoxy of the men in the photo? Labeling people serves only to foment division.
The tragedy in Meron struck men and boys from the wide spectrum of Judaism. That is what is so special about Lag b’Omer in Meron. We come together to celebrate as Jews. Without labels. Just Jews.
Eli Fink
Cleveland Heights