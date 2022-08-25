In JNS.org columnist Jonathan Tobin’s misguided attack on J Street was an attempt to hide the truth from the readers of the Cleveland Jewish News. (“J Street’s new low: Calling supporters of Israel racists,” July 29)
The facts are that AIPAC and its Super PAC United Democracy Project have endorsed 109 Republican House and Senate members who voted against certifying the 2022 election. UDP is funded by major Republican mega-donors like Bernie Marcus and Paul Singer – each of whom has given $1 million so far this cycle to UDP and other billionaires like WhatsApp founder Jan Koum, a major funder of right-wing Israeli settler groups, who has thrown $2 million into the effort.
This is worth repeating. AIPAC through UDP has spent over $24 million attempting to influence Democratic party primaries while at the same time endorsing and fundraising for 109 Republican candidates like Jim Jordan who support Trump’s “big lie,” a lie that has been exposed without exception in United States courts. With democracy itself on the line, pro-Israel and American Jewish groups should be taking on right-wing extremists, not funding them.
We should be pushing back against the efforts of right-wing extremists who seek to undermine our democratic process. J Street is a pro-Israel, pro-democracy PAC. AIPAC’s commitment to democracy is absent in their endorsements.
James Ratner
Shaker Heights
Ilana and Chuck Horowitz Ratner
Shaker Heights