I understand the financial impact and personnel crunch that led to the pooling of resources between the Cleveland Jewish News and the Columbus Jewish News.
Clearly, some generic information and some Ohio national news could be shared.
However, I do not understand the interest among people from Northeast Ohio in events in mid-Ohio, or vice-versa. Why would people in Cleveland care about a Vietnamese restaurant in Columbus that’s offering carry-out?
And why would people in Columbus want the same information about Cleveland? Who in Cleveland is going to nominate a teenager for an award at Columbus JCC? And do people in Columbus need to know how to apply to Northeast Ohio’s Hebrew Free Loan Association?
If either city wanted the other’s obituaries, what about Jews who’ve died between the two – in Canton or Akron.
Roberta Sears
Bentleyville