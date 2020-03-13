So in a week where the leading Democratic candidate calls Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a racist, says AIPAC is a platform for bigotry, indicates he would seriously consider moving the U.S. Embassy out of Jerusalem if elected and announces that he is a proud Jew (!!!)...what is the Cleveland Jewish News front page lead story? (“Second woman seeks money over Horwitz’s conduct,” Feb. 28)
A story about a disgruntled city of Beachwood employee. Exactly which of these two events is more newsworthy, relevant and important to the Jewish population of Cleveland (and the country)? Which belongs in this paper (let alone on the front page) and which does not?
Your journalistic priorities leave much to be desired.
Chuck Lurie
Beachwood