Now the Maltz Museum is going to drop the Jewish reference to its title? Just another surrender to the trendy woke/”inclusivity” culture that seems to have taken over about every museum administration in the region.

Maltz has already concentrated on exhibits and activities that have gotten away from anything Jewish. Now they’ll have an official excuse when a suggestion is introduced that might provide education on Jewish history and culture or might enhance the Jewish community as something really unique in the world.

Ken Goldberg

Cleveland Heights

