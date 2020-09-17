I am reluctant to comment on Todd Lieberman’s full-page endorsement of Joe Biden because Todd is a close family friend, but two things struck me as needing a response.
First, he is endorsing someone who corruptly monetized his political office in China and Ukraine to enrich his family, and whose running mate admitted publicly that she believes Biden’s sexual misconduct accusers, yet supposedly bases his support on “character.” My second quandary is why he chose the Cleveland Jewish News as the medium to express his support for the vice president of an administration that was undoubtedly the most anti-Israel in history, including delivering a planeload of cash ransom which was obviously intended for anti-Israel terrorists, over a president who has been the strongest supporter of Israel since President Harry S. Truman, and who may, and should, receive a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.
I still love Todd’s movies.
Charles Gruenspan
Pepper Pike