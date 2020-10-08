While it would be improper to question Amy Coney Barrett’s religion which appears to be strongly Catholic, it is reasonable to question her on specific issues that may come before the Supreme Court such as: Do you oppose a woman’s right to have an abortion? Do you favor getting rid of “Obamacare”? Should we restrict gun purchases? Or should there be greater penalties for gun ownership when used in crime? Reigning in executive (presidential) power? Climate change regulations?
These are among issues that may need discussion and we should know her ideas about them before approving her as justice of the Supreme Court. Too often, these proceedings include so-called “softballs” that do not get to specific matters.
Elliott H. Berenson
South Euclid