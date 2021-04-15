Pepper Pike can lead by example as it should. The Ursuline Sisters plan to lease to Medina Creative Housing 3 acres to build 25 single-family homes that will allow high-functioning disabled residents an opportunity to live productive, full lives. Who could object to such a noble undertaking? Certainly not us.
The premise for a successful development of Pepper Pike is the creation and nurturing of a business and social environment where all stakeholders’ interests are cared for.
Several Cleveland Jewish News articles haven’t addressed significant concerns raised during previous planning and zoning commission meetings.
The CJN reported the “property is not zoned for residential and never has been,” and the existence of the mother house, the Merici Crossings, is a pre-existing nonconforming use.
The Ursuline Sisters/MHC alliance now requests to extend this nonconforming use to their proposed project envisaging a high-dwelling density (one home/0.11 acres or less). Many concerned residents of Edgewood Trace are of the opinion that this is not a variance, but an outright rezoning request.
Approval of this high-density construction will create an unbeatable precedent for the future development the Ursuline Sisters plan with another developer, a community of 176 high-density single dwellings, standing in stark contrast with the current density of surrounding properties. If not checked in, this will undoubtedly lead to destruction of the unique natural habitat with its wetlands, flora and fauna.
The proposed project does not address the possibility of engendering additional flooding, already chronic on Fairmount Boulevard.
M.J. Braun
Pepper Pike