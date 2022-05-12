A shonda. With the uptick in antisemitism, Stephen Weiss, former rabbi of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, has brought shame upon the Jewish community whether the allegations of his recent behavior and subsequent arrest are true or not.
He needs to stop hiding behind the curtain of silence. He has the responsibility to publicly apologize to his family, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and the entire Jewish community. It is time for him to acknowledge the hurt he has caused to so many.
Adelle Weintraub Gloger
Beachwood