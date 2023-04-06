Rabbi Stephen Weiss was wrongly convicted for an attempted sexual crime with a minor, who actually was an adult who misrepresented his age. The purported “minor” was actually a police officer who misrepresented his age as 15.
At no time was the rabbi in physical contact with the “victim” who did not exist. While the rabbi was on his way to meet the child impostor, there was no contact between them other than when he was arrested by the “victim.” Have we reached a stage when we can be convicted for our thoughts or dreams?
Al Weiss
New York City
Publisher’s Note: Al Weiss and Stephen Weiss are not related.