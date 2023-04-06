Your article in the Cleveland Jewish News about Heights High’s 50 years of Holocaust education was of great interest. (“Heights High to commemorate 50 years of Holocaust education,” March 31)
I am a Catholic, but have been aware of the not-so-wonderful treatment of Jews by the Catholic Church for many years. In 1974, I was motivated to take a course on Holocaust history taught by Leatrice Rabinsky and Gertrude Mann. This was an amazing experience for me, raising my consciousness of the Holocaust, the history of antisemitism.
In 1997, I met up with Rabinsky again and went on the Journey of Conscience. She led our tour through five camps, with co-leadership from Mary Chaitoff. No question from any student or adult went unanswered or unresearched by them. So much energy, and education were bundled together in two very bright educators.
I was privileged to room with one of the survivors, Gita Frankel, who shared about her time in the ghettos and camps our three weeks through Poland, Czech Republic, Denmark and Israel. It was my great joy to maintain friendship with these three women until each of their deaths.
I still have folders of information that were given to us during this trip, as well as several courses in Jewish studies that I took with Rabinsky. She was definitely a stellar force that ignited the teaching of Holocaust history in Cleveland.
Thank you for all you are doing yourself to raise awareness about the need to continue to teach this most dire period in human history.
Patricia Maskow Firem
Chardon