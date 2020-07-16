Thank you, Adina Bensoussan, for the enduring words. ("Granddaughter remembers Rabinsky,” June 19)
Leatrice was a colleague at Cleveland Heights High School from 1968 to 2003. We combined our students (English/Holocaust literature and nature study/naturalist/Thoreau) to the Holden Arboretum frequently as well as nature walks to Cain Park.
I had the privilege of knowing someone whose presence, like a delicate and rare perfume, would linger long after she retired. Her colleagues will think and say that once in this imperfect world, we knew someone who fought prejudice and conquered it with understanding; who fought hatred and conquered it with love. We knew a teacher, a gentle, strong and exemplary human being named Leatrice Bergida Rabinsky and it is we who are the better for it.
As Henry Adams said: “A teacher affects eternity you can never tell where his/her influence stops.”
David A. Hancock
Chester Township