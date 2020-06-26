In one short week, a vague idea I presented to two members of Beachwood City Council became, in cooperation with a small group of Beachwood High School students, Beachwood’s Rally for Racial Justice. The students’ passion coupled with my decades of activism resulted in an event that appealed to diverse elements of the Greater Cleveland community.
White and black voices, amplified by the right stage and sound, spoke to the urgent need to use our political will and resources to work for racial justice now. The rally began with the student leader, Elizabeth Metz, welcoming the huge crowd and then introducing the band that graciously volunteered to participate in the rally. As seen in the excellent CJN TV YouTube video, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the black national anthem, kicked off the rally on just the right note.
Unfortunately, some in our community saw that the rally ended on a charged note. The conflict between my generation’s approach to social justice work and the planner’s generation’s approach, rooted in their black, white and biracial experiences, connected by the internet, traumatized by the pandemic, fueled a heated exchange.
I’ve been accused of suppressing black voices, despite bringing Samaria Rice to Beachwood and making sure the students were heard. Obviously, some protesters didn’t know the Rally for Racial Justice was not just a student protest, but a community-wide gathering, during the pandemic, reflecting more than a Black Lives Matter and defund the police message. To those who I offended, know I continue to learn.
Fran Gordon
Beachwood and New York City