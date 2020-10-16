I want to thank CJN Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman for writing that very personal and inspirational article about the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the wonderful impacts she made on local residents. (“Ginsburg recalled for impact on area women’s lives,” Cleveland Jewish News, Sept. 25)
As a writer, your highlights really brought to life how this remarkable woman never missed an opportunity to reach out and make someone feel uniquely special and important.
In my former career as a rehabilitation counselor, I made a point of being in the same room as the “rock stars” I admired in my field. At national conferences and meetings, I always arrived early, just to position myself in the front row.
That’s the spirit of your article. Those people sensed the “rock star” factor in RBG and made sure a connection was made. Oh how precious are those photographs and memories.
I am so inspired by what you wrote, Ms. Kaufman, and I intend to pass your article along to friends and family at a distance.
All the best to you and continued success.
Emily Audra Fleisher
Beachwood