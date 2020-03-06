Why is the Cleveland Jewish News taking the low road to tabloid journalism – sensational headline, picture and accompanying story full of innuendo with little journalistic merit?
Witness this past week’s latest installment of the character assassination of Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz. (“2nd woman seeks money over Horwitz’s conduct,” Feb. 28) Sensational headline, picture and story full of inference and innuendo and no solid facts or evidence.
What did we learn from this article? Is the claimant a current or former employee? We don’t know. Is this a job, wage, age discrimination or sexual harassment claim? We don’t know. So, what do we know? Virtually nothing. Congratulations Cleveland Jewish News. You have re-lit the proverbial brush fire of gossip and salacious chatter in the Jewish community.
The Plain Dealer and local TV stations will soon surely pile on as they usually do when they learn of negative or embarrassing news about Beachwood. Lastly, a dishonorable mention should go to former Beachwood City Council President Brian Linick, who with his incredulous public, parting advice to council to set aside a $1 million reserve against future claims, essentially invited this and other litigants to sue the mayor and the city. Is anyone really surprised that someone jumped to the front of the line in an attempt to cash this bogus lottery ticket?
I am nearly a 50-year subscriber to the Cleveland Jewish News. If I wasn’t interested in learning who passed away last week, or whose kids got engaged, married or had a baby, I would probably cancel my subscription tomorrow.
Rodger Cahn
Chagrin Falls