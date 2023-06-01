We highly recommend seeing Tom Stoppard’s brilliant play “Leopoldstadt” on Broadway. The entire theater was full and most of the audience was in tears during the last act.

The play begins in 1899 Vienna. The Merz-Jakobovicz family truly thinks they are fully assimilated into the intellectual secular life of Vienna. They have a Christmas tree and many in their family have intermarried. As the play progresses into the 1920s, they still are delusional about their status in Vienna society. When Kristallnacht comes right into their lavish apartment and the Nazis steal their family business, they know their beautiful way of life is over. The play then takes us to 1955, and explains the outcome of each family member.

We hope this play goes on tour and comes to Cleveland.

Margaret and James Chesler

Beachwood

