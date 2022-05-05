I was saddened to read the obit on Seymour Raiz. Some 60 years ago, I worked for him at The Cleveland Press.
He was the suburban editor and I covered the six largest eastern suburbs. We both lived in University Heights a few blocks apart. When I was elected a city councilman there, I had to leave the suburban desk because of conflict of interest. There was irony between us. I had worked for The Press’ sister paper in Columbus, The Citizen-Journal, where I was state editor, before returning to the Press.
In later years, Seymour left the Press to be managing editor at The Citizen-Journal.
David Brown
North Bethesda, Md.