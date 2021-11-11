The day before the Nov. 2 election, the Cleveland Jewish News posted its article “CH-UH school board candidate awaits Secretary of State’s ruling,“ which said absolutely nothing new. Yes, school board candidate Mordechai Rennert lives in a house in University Heights. Yes, Rennert has an Ohio driver’s license. Yes, Rennert has kids in local schools and pays his bills.

So, yes Rennert lives here, is a resident here, and then-candidate Rennert is under attack by his political opponents. I ask the CJN, what was the news in that article? Did the CJN even bother to interview Rennert for this article?

The only answer I can see is sinat chinam – baseless hatred. This is the sin of the Jewish people our sages say resulted in the destruction of the Second Temple. If the CJN claims to be a newspaper, then it needs to figure out the distinction between what is news and what is political gamesmanship. It also needs to issue a public apology to Rennert.

Fred Taub

Cleveland Heights

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

2
1
0
0
2

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.