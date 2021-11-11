The day before the Nov. 2 election, the Cleveland Jewish News posted its article “CH-UH school board candidate awaits Secretary of State’s ruling,“ which said absolutely nothing new. Yes, school board candidate Mordechai Rennert lives in a house in University Heights. Yes, Rennert has an Ohio driver’s license. Yes, Rennert has kids in local schools and pays his bills.
So, yes Rennert lives here, is a resident here, and then-candidate Rennert is under attack by his political opponents. I ask the CJN, what was the news in that article? Did the CJN even bother to interview Rennert for this article?
The only answer I can see is sinat chinam – baseless hatred. This is the sin of the Jewish people our sages say resulted in the destruction of the Second Temple. If the CJN claims to be a newspaper, then it needs to figure out the distinction between what is news and what is political gamesmanship. It also needs to issue a public apology to Rennert.
Fred Taub
Cleveland Heights