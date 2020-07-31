Very much appreciated reading the Cleveland Jewish News’ feature articles on the honorable John Lewis. Along with millions of others, I have been thinking a lot about how provocative and hopeful he was; how deeply he believed in what could and should be versus what is. Such insight, prescience and inspiration. The congressman’s passing is an incalculable loss to our country.
Many may recall hearing him at the 1999 community relations committee annual meeting and Sidney Z. Vincent Memorial Lecture. We were blessed that Rep. Lewis accepted our invitation to deliver that year’s memorial lecture. The Rev. Otis Moss introduced him.
As CRC chair at the time, I had the opportunity to ask him, among other questions, “Where do we go from here?” I took notes. His response: “We don’t turn inward; we reach out to form and strengthen relationships and build understanding to move forward together to create a just society, not just for some, but for all.” How true then. And now.
Amy Morgenstern, Former Chair
Community Relations Committee
Jewish Federation of Cleveland