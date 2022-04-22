U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown’s prepared remarks at The City Club of Cleveland on April 11 discussed a solid liberal and a somewhat progressive domestic policy program. On immigration policy, she was vague, not discussing dreamers or a path to citizenship for longstanding immigrants who remain undocumented. Her housing policy answer was also devoid of adequate substance.
She displayed team work skills, but not the bold leadership and thorough knowledge of history and of foreign and domestic policy we need. Most importantly, she said nothing about foreign policy.
Recently, our congresswoman has been among 18 House Democrats expressing concerns about a resumption of the Iran deal, which I supported in a 2015 Cleveland Plain Dealer op-ed, and still feel is essential to peace and security for Israel and the Middle East. According to Jewish Insider, she is demanding the deal be expanded into areas that amount to a poison pill, as they would go far beyond the essential anti-nuclear weapons component of the original deal, which must be resumed.
As a City Club member for many years, I applaud the Cleveland Jewish News for its objective coverage. However, while I respect Brown, I still feel that former Ohio Sen. Nina Turner is more qualified to hold the 11th District seat on an ongoing basis.
Michael A. Dover
Bratenahl