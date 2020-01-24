I wish to respond to the unfortunate support of Giant Eagle’s backing of the poorly written Cuyahoga County plastic bag ban. To begin with, the Cuyahoga County Council did a half-witted job when they wrote the ban. Despite suggestions for improvements, they decided to ban the plastic without requiring a biodegradable alternative.

Instead, they allowed Giant Eagle to price gouge by charging 10 cents for a paper bag which was previously free. Even in the initial (worse) version of the plastic bag ban, the council wanted a 10-cent fee where Giant Eagle kept 5 cents and Cuyahoga got a kickback of 5 cents.

It is time for all communities to opt out of the ban until it is redone in a balanced and reasonable way, requiring free biodegradable bags.

Norman Samuels

Lyndhurst

