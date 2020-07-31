We are most concerned with the omissions and vagueness of the (Beech Brook) rezoning issue as presented by the developer as he purses a development that will bring traffic, retail stores that are not needed and activity that is backed up to the Orange High School, which creates a safety issue for our children.
The housing planned will cause overcrowding and bring parking and traffic issues that will totally change our way of life for no realistic reason other than to benefit the developer. Say no to rezone.
Donna Levine
Orange