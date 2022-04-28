There are two streets in South Euclid that have connections to the Russian war.

On Charlton Road, there is a house with the Russian flag posted. The flag was taken down for about two weeks and is back up. It is very obnoxious for a Russian flag to be up and I wish it was possible to make the person take it down. It’s currently a symbol of genocide.

A house on Linnell Road is posting the Ukranian flag and has a note on the window stating “STOP PUTIN.” Good luck to her and Ukraine.

Rhoda Seifert

South Euclid

