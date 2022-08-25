J.D. Vance wants to be our senator. He says he’s from Ohio, but he’s actually a carpetbagger recently moved from California to swipe a senate seat to serve his rich friends. Read his book, “Hillbilly Elegy” to see what he really thinks of Ohioans. I’ve read it and it’s not pretty.
On page 57 Vance writes: “You can walk through a town (like Middletown, Ohio) where 30% of the young men work fewer than 20 hours a week and find not a single person aware of his own laziness.” And there’s plenty more.
Vance is a tool of Peter Thiel, an extremist multi-billionaire who has given Vance millions to push him into the Senate. He’s Peter Thiel’s vonce the bed bug. Like the vonce, he won’t do much for Ohio, but for his rich friends, he’ll bleed us dry just like bed bugs do. He’s no friend of Ohio. Vote for Tim Ryan, a real Ohioan who has represented us in Congress for nine years and will serve us well as senator.
Michael M. Lederman, M.D.
Cleveland Heights