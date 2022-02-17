The First Amendment of the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion. However, there are various opinions on how that right should be addressed.
David Duke and Mike Flynn believe that Christianity should be the sole religion that people should follow. I remember Duke, when he was running for governor of Louisiana, saying that Jews should convert to Christianity because the United States is a Christian country. Josh Mandel believes that Americans should follow either Christianity or Judaism because of our Judeo-Christian backgrounds. He doesn’t believe that other religions such as Islam and atheism are legitimate religions.
President John F. Kennedy welcomed all religions, but he felt there should be a separation of church and state. I agree with Kennedy’s assessment and so does Tim Ryan, who is running as a Democratic candidate for U.S. senator from Ohio. Although Ryan is Catholic and Mandel is Jewish, I would much rather have Ryan as our senator, not only for his views on religion, but on any other topic as well.
Donald Levy
Mayfield Heights