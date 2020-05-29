Presently, the most appropriate

nonpartisan statement in our great country should be: “Let’s make America safe and united again.”

I rest my case. Please vote.

Ron Berger

South Euclid

Disclaimer

Letters, commentaries and opinions appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.